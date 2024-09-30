Baltimore Orioles' fans flock to Inner Harbor Amphitheater for postseason rally

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Orioles fans are getting amped up for the postseason, which begins Tuesday afternoon at Camden Yards.

Fans flocked to the Inner Harbor Amphitheater for a postseason rally on Monday.

There were games, giveaways and visits from Mayor Brandon Scott, Mr. Splash, the Oriole Bird and Orioles legend Scott McGregor.

"I'm ready to watch this young group of Orioles get their way back to the World Series," said McGregor, who pitched for the Orioles during the 1983 world championship season. "I was the last one (Oriole) to throw a pitch in the World Series and I've been telling them for years that I am tired of that. I'm too old for that. I need to see you guys win the whole thing."

The Orioles (91-71), the top wild-card seed, play host to the Kansas City Royals in a best-of-three series in Baltimore. Game time for Tuesday is 4:08 p.m.; 4:38 p.m. on Wednesday; and 4:08 p.m. on Thursday.

Pitcher Corbin Burnes (15-9, 2.92 ERA) will start Tuesday's opener.

The Orioles were swept by Kansas City in four games in the 2014 American League Championship Series, the last time these teams played each other in the playoffs.