Baltimore Orioles will pick 7th in 2026 Major League Baseball Draft

The Baltimore Orioles will pick seventh overall in the 2026 MLB Draft, after the Draft Lottery order was selected on Tuesday.

The Chicago White Sox will draft first on July 11.

Orioles and their first-round picks

The Baltimore Orioles have had recent success with their first-round draft picks.

Former first-round picks Ryan Mountcastle, Adley Rutschman, Heston Kjerstad, Colton Cowser, and Jackson Holliday have been impactful since they arrived in Baltimore.

The Orioles, this offseason, did trade away former first-rounder Grayson Rodriguez to the Los Angeles Angels for veteran outfielder Taylor Ward, who belted 36 home runs last season.

It's still to be determined how former first-round selections Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vance Honeycutt, Ike Irish, Caden Bodine, Wehiwa Aloy, and Slater de Brun do in the majors, who have yet to go through the minor leagues.

The Orioles also drafted Manny Machado (2010), Matt Wieters (2007), Nick Markakis (2003), Brian Roberts (1999), Mike Mussina (1990), and Ben McDonald (1989).

Cal Ripken Jr. (1978) and Gunnar Henderson (2019) were drafted in the second round.

The 2026 Orioles' outlook

The Baltimore Orioles are looking to bounce back after a last-place finish in 2025, which followed back-to-back playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024.

This offseason, they traded for outfielder Taylor Ward, signed relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge, and signed outfielder Leody Taveras.

The Orioles have a bunch of young talent, including Dylan Beavers, Colton Cowser, Jordan Westburg, Coby Mayo, Jackson Holliday, Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, and Samuel Basallo.

Baltimore plays its first spring training game on Feb. 20. Its regular-season begins at Camden Yards against the Minnesota Twins on March 26.