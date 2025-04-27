Baltimore Orioles swept by Detroit Tigers after losing 7-0

The Baltimore Orioles' offense went hitless with runners in scoring position in their 7-0 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, and were swept in the three-game series.

The Orioles have lost six of their last seven games, as they head into a series against the New York Yankees at Camden Yards, beginning on Monday.

Baltimore (10-17) went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. The Orioles haven't scored more than three runs in a game since April 19.

Jorge Mateo had two of the Orioles' five base hits. Baltimore batters struck out 15 times.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal, last year's American League Cy Young Award winner, allowed four hits in six innings. He didn't walk anyone and he struck out 11.

Gleyber Torres knocked in three runs as the Tigers completed an 8-2 homestand. Javier Baez had two hits, scored two runs and drove in two more.

Jace Jung and Dillon Dingler added run-scoring singles.

Baltimore starter Dean Kremer (2-4) gave up five runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Tomoyuki Sugano pitches for the Orioles on Monday in the first game of the three-game series against the first-place Yankees. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

