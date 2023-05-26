Baltimore Orioles debut new look on the baseball field

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles are back at Camden Yards—flying high on their latest wins and flying some new colors, too.

The team will debut a new look on the field Friday.

WJZ was at the O's Clubhouse ahead of the unveiling of the new uniforms.

They're part of Major League Baseball's "City Connect" campaign.

As part of the campaign, each team gets to design an alternate, limited-edition uniform that reflects unique characteristics about their city and region.

The new uniform has already been a big seller at Camden Yards.

The uniforms are all black with a script "B" cap and a colorful trim that represents many of Baltimore's neighborhoods.

"I like them," Orioles' first baseman Ryan Mountcastle said. "The all-black. They're easy to match with. I am normally a neutral color guy when I put on clothes because it's easy to match. So no, I think they look good. Pretty fresh."

Teresa Sprucebank said she found the new design to be appealing.

"I think they are cute," she said. "I like it. I like the colors on the inside. I like how it represents Baltimore."

Other fans shared her reaction.

"I like the print underneath," A man named Blu said. "It's a really, really cool design. I didn't necessarily know how it was going to look at first. So, like I said, I had only seen the jersey it online. So, it's cool."

No matter the uniform, winning baseball games is back in fashion in Baltimore again.

The Orioles have the second-best record in the major leagues as they welcome the Texas Rangers to town to open a weekend series on Friday.