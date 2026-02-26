Baltimore Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo exits spring training game after play at plate

Baltimore Orioles top prospect Samuel Basallo left a game Thursday because of right side abdominal discomfort after the catcher made a sweeping tag for an out at the plate.

Basallo, whose $67 million, eight-year contract starts this season, took a relay throw and lunged to tag out Detroit's Matt Vierling, who slid headfirst toward the plate while trying to score from first base on Hao-Yu Lee.'s double to right-center.

There was no collision, but as Basallo reached and applied the tag his gloved left arm got tangled with Vierling's left arm while the runner tried to reach for the plate hile sliding to the outside.

Vierling was on his stomach when his body got twisted away from the plate. Basallo appeared to land hard on his stomach, immediately grimacing in pain and reaching for his stomach while rolling over onto his back. That was the second out of the third inning, and Basallo exited after an athletic trainer checked on him for several minutes.

The 21-year-old Basallo made his big league debut last Aug. 17, less than a week before reaching the big deal with the Orioles. That contract includes a team option for 2034.

Basallo hit .165 with four homers and 15 RBIs in his 31 games last season, and is expected get a lot of games at catcher even though the Orioles also have Adley Rutschman. Basallo also could be the designated hitter and maybe play first base.