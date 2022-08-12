Orioles reportedly calling up top pitching prospect DL Hall

BALTIMORE -- Ahead of a key series against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Baltimore Orioles are reportedly calling up top pitching prospect DL Hall, according to multiple reports.

It's not yet clear if he'll start games, as he has for the majority of his minor league career, or work from the bullpen.

A first-round draft pick in 2017, the 23-year-old lefty has pitched 20 starts for the AAA Norfolk Tides, compiling a 4.52 ERA and striking out 126 batters in 77 innings. Those numbers are inflated somewhat by two recent starts in which Hall gave up 6 earned runs, first in 2/3 of an inning on July 26 and then in 4 innings on Aug. 2.

In his most recent start, on Aug. 7, he was much more dominant, giving up 2 runs over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out eight batters.

MLB Pipeline ranks Hall as the 62nd best prospect in all of baseball, propelled by his blazing fastball, "a fading changeup that flashes plus," and two breaking balls.

MASN Sport's Roch Kubatko was first to report the news.

The Orioles added Hall to the 40-man roster in the offseason to protect him from being taken by other clubs in the Rule 5 draft.

As of Friday, the Orioles are a half game behind Tampa in the American League wildcard standings.

Head-to-head record is the first tiebreaker for a playoff spot, followed by intradivision record and record against the other two divisions.