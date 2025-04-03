Baltimore Orioles drop series finale against Boston Red Sox, 8-4

The Baltimore Orioles dropped the final game of the three-game series to the Boston Red Sox, 8-4, on Thursday at Camden Yards.

Alex Bregman, Kristian Campbell and Triston Casas all hit two-run homers, and the Red Sox took two of three in the series.

Cedric Mullins led off the bottom of the first with a home run for Baltimore, but Charlie Morton (0-2) allowed five runs in five innings in his home debut for the Orioles. Morton struck out 10, but the two home runs he yielded each followed a walk.

Bregman went deep in the first for his first RBIs of the season. Then Campbell, who signed a $60 million, eight-year deal before Wednesday's game, hit his home run in the second to make it 4-1.

Casas' drive made it 7-3 in the seventh. He was 2 for 21 with no RBIs entering the day.

All three home runs were hit to left field, where the Orioles moved the wall in from last season. Bregman's shot reached the seats, meaning it would have been out in 2024, too, but the other two did not.

Red Sox starter Tanner Houck allowed three runs in four-plus innings. Zack Kelly (1-0) got the win in relief.

Key moment

Bregman went deep for the first time with Boston after he signed a $120 million, three-year contract in the offseason, moving from Houston to the Red Sox. He also doubled home a run in the ninth to complete a three-hit day.

Key stat

After allowing one run in five innings Thursday, the Boston bullpen has a 2.05 ERA on the season.

Up next

The Orioles are hoping to have star SS Gunnar Henderson (intercostal strain) back when they begin a series at Kansas City on Friday night. Dean Kremer (1-0) starts for Baltimore against Seth Lugo (0-0).

The Red Sox play their home opener Friday against St. Louis. Walker Buehler (0-1) takes the mound against Erick Fedde (1-0) of the Cardinals.