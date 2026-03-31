Baltimore Orioles add to Birdland Murals Series in Harlem Park neighborhood

A new mural in Baltimore's Harlem Park neighborhood adds to the Orioles' growing footprint in the area and illustrates the team's dedication to the community.

Baltimore artist Kid Balloon painted the 11th installation of the Birdland Murals Series. This is Kid Balloon's second mural, and it's the third mural in the Harlem Park community.

This new mural is painted on the Harlem Park Recreation Center, near the Orioles Adopt-A-School, Harlem Park Elementary Middle School.

The Orioles teamed up with PNC Bank for all of the mural installations.

"Our commitment to Harlem Park has always extended beyond the walls of the school, and this incredible mural is a reflection of that dedication," said Kerry Watson Jr., the Orioles Executive Vice President of Public Affairs. "It will serve as a conversation piece, a source of inspiration, and a lasting symbol of the Orioles' commitment to the greater Harlem Park community for generations to come. We're proud to partner with our friends at PNC and the incredibly talented Kid Balloon to bring this project to life."

Kid Balloon's artwork captures a child's imagination and pride, depicting a young girl swinging high into the sky and dreaming of flying like an Oriole Bird, according to the Orioles.

"The mural is placed beside the Harlem Park playground, inviting every child who passes by to feel that same emotion when play turns into flight and imagination takes wing," the Orioles stated. "It is a celebration of the Orioles, Baltimore, and the limitless potential of our youth."

Starting in 2019, the Birdland Murals series, powered by PNC, has totaled 11 murals in Baltimore, seven of which were painted throughout Oriole Park, one on the west side of the Baltimore Convention Center, one in the Waverly community of Baltimore, and now this latest installment in the Harlem Park neighborhood, and a mural, located inside Gate C at Oriole Park.