Baltimore Orioles beat Minnesota Twins 8-6 in series finale

Pete Alonso singled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, Tyler O'Neill hit a three-run homer and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Minnesota Twins 8-6 on Sunday.

After the Twins bolted to a 4-0 lead against Orioles newcomer Shane Baz, Baltimore bounced back to win the deciding matchup of the season-opening, three-game series.

Alonso snapped a 5-all tie in the seventh with a soft single to center field off Mick Abel (0-1). It was Alonso's first RBI with the Orioles since leaving the Mets in December as a free agent.

Adley Rustchman followed with a run-scoring double and Coby Mayo tacked on an RBI single.

Rico Garcia (1-0) got the last out in the seventh, Yennier Cano struck out Royce Lewis with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth, and Ryan Helsley worked the ninth for his second save.

Obtained from Tampa Bay in an offseason trade, Baz struggled in his Baltimore debut just two days after signing a $68 million, five-year contract. The right-hander gave up four runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Minnesota's four-run second included a double by Tristan Gray that brought in three runs, the last after Gray was tagged out at third.

O'Neill homered off Twins starter Bailey Ober in the fourth to make it 4-3, and Dylan Beavers put Baltimore in front with a two-run double in the sixth.

Lewis tied it with his second homer of the season in the seventh. He skipped into second base and continued his animated home run trot all the way to the plate.

Up next

Twins: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson faces Kansas City in the Royals' home opener Monday afternoon.

Orioles: RHP Chris Bassitt makes his Baltimore debut Monday night against the visiting Texas Rangers.