Baltimore Orioles acquire versatile Blaze Alexander from Arizona in exchange for 3 players

The Baltimore Orioles acquired utility player Blaze Alexander in a trade on Thursday with the Arizona Diamondbacks, who received reliever Kade Strowd and minor leaguers Wellington Aracena and José Mejia.

The 26-year-old Alexander is an athletic player who has played third base, shortstop, second base, left field and center field for the Diamondbacks over the past two seasons. He hit .230 with seven homers and 28 RBIs in 2025.

Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said it was difficult to part with Alexander, who played well over the final few months of the season, but "adding to the bullpen was more of a priority given where we stand."

Alexander could be a versatile backup for an Orioles infield that includes second baseman Jackson Holliday, shorstop Gunnar Henderson and third baseman Jordan Westburg.

Strowd, 28, had a 1.71 ERA in 25 appearances for the Orioles last season, striking out 24 over 26 1/3 innings. Aracena, 21, is a right-handed pitcher who played in Class A last season while the 20-year-old Mejia is an infielder who spent most of last year in rookie ball.

"Strowd's a guy who is going to come and compete for us in the bullpen right away," Hazen said. "Felt like he took a pretty big step forward last season. We like his stuff."