Baltimore Officials: City residents should prepare for winter weather hazards

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott and the Baltimore City Department of Transportation want residents to know that the city is ready for whatever Mother Nature brings this winter.

During a press conference at the North Avenue salt dome and brine facility on Thursday, city officials encouraged all of Baltimore to start preparing for winter weather now.

"We announce in this balmy 70-degree weather that Baltimore is ready for winter," Scott said.

Scott said the city's snow removal program includes more than 300 essential personnel, 294 pieces of equipment and more than 300 pieces of contracted equipment. Those items are covered by a snow budget of 6.8 million dollars, according to city officials.

Snow crews are fully stocked with over 15,000 tons of salt and ready to respond during a winter storm, Scott said.

He said when winter weather hits the city, residents should try to stay off the roads.

"Vehicles that become disabled or obstruct the movement of plows hinder our removal efforts," Scott said.

Interim director of the Department of Public Works, Richard Luna, said residents also need to prepare their homes for severe temperatures.

"If temperatures remain at or below 25 degrees for a prolonged period, we recommend keeping a thin stream of water running from a faucet in the lowest level of your home," Luna said. "Please make sure all of your outside hoses are disconnected now."

Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace offered safety tips for residents if they lose power during a winter storm.

"During a power outage, use batteries instead of candles for lighting and keep extra batteries in stock at all times," Wallace said.

Wallace said to only use generators outside of your home and use extreme caution when it comes to space heaters.

"Combustible materials such as clothing or furniture should be kept at least five feet away from any heat source," Wallace said. "Any device noted to have damage to its electrical cord should never be used."

Director of the Office of Emergency Management, Joey Henderson, said residents should start assembling emergency kits for their homes and cars now.

"Make sure you have enough food, water, and medicine around for at least 72 hours," said Henderson.

You can visit snow.baltimorecity.gov for updated information once winter weather hits.