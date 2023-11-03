Snow Show: Maryland Department of Transportation prepares to battle winter conditions

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Transportation officials are prepared to treat the roads for the first snowfall of the season.

The department's State Highway Administration is prepared to reduce hazardous conditions as temperatures drop. Officials showcased some of their resources at its Statewide Operation Center in Hanover, Maryland, on Friday.

"We've gotten off lucky these last couple of years, and Mother Nature has had a way of balancing everything out," State Highway Administrator William Pines said. "I'm saying my prayers but we may be due for at least one storm this year."

Last year, Maryland was hit with a mere 0.2 inches of frozen precipitation, officials said.

The department is making sure that supplies are topped off, equipment is repaired, and operation plans are reviewed and ready to go, Pines said. It has been conducting dry runs on state-maintained highways, officials said.

Salt is the best material for treating snow-covered and icy roads, and the department has 390,000 tons of salt available in its "barns," Pines said.

Drivers should be on alert and ensure their vehicles are winterized, Pines said.

"It's really key for motorists to make sure their vehicles are road-ready when they're out in winter conditions," he said.