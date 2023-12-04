Baltimore Office of Emergency Management launches 'BMORE Alert' campaign
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management is encouraging city residents to sign up for the BMORE Alert mass notification system.
The city previously used a system known as Code Red, but has now transitioned to a new system, BMORE Alert - which is powered by Everbridge.
The system broadcasts messages to registered individuals about emergencies and critical events in real-time.
To register for the BMore Alert system, you can visit the BMORE Alert webpage.
