Baltimore Office of Emergency Management launches 'BMORE Alert' campaign

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management is encouraging city residents to sign up for the BMORE Alert mass notification system.

The city previously used a system known as Code Red, but has now transitioned to a new system, BMORE Alert - which is powered by Everbridge.

The system broadcasts messages to registered individuals about emergencies and critical events in real-time.

To register for the BMore Alert system, you can visit the BMORE Alert webpage.