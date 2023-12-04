Watch CBS News
Baltimore Office of Emergency Management launches 'BMORE Alert' campaign

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management is encouraging city residents to sign up for the BMORE Alert mass notification system.

The city previously used a system known as Code Red, but has now transitioned to a new system, BMORE Alert - which is powered by Everbridge. 

The system broadcasts messages to registered individuals about emergencies and critical events in real-time.  

To register for the BMore Alert system, you can visit the BMORE Alert webpage

