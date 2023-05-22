Baltimore-native Carmelo Anthony announces NBA retirement

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore-native Carmelo Anthony has announced his retirement from the NBA after 19 seasons in the league.

While Anthony was born in Brooklyn, New York, his family moved to Baltimore when he was 8 years old. He later attended Towson Catholic High School.

A heartfelt video announcement featured a presidential citation he received from the City of Baltimore last year.

The 10-time All Star spoke about how his history shaped him, saying he was "grateful for those people and places, because they made me Carmelo Anthony."

The 38-year-old ends his nearly two-decade career with a total of 28,289 points with six different teams. He last played with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22, and did not play this year.