Baltimore native and restaurateur brings 'Slutty Vegan' cuisine to Charm City

By Alex Glaze

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Pinky Cole is a Baltimore native and the founder of the restaurant Slutty Vegan.

Slutty Vegan has locations in Alabama, Georgia, New York, and Texas. Next year, the Slutty Vegan will be coming to Baltimore.

"I can't wait," Kathy Gaines told WJZ.

"I'm a happy slut," Tiffany Nelson added. 

Cole grew up in East Baltimore. She came up with the idea for the Slutty Vegan in 2018.

On Wednesday, people waited in a long line at a food truck for a taste of Slutty Vegan cuisine.

"I was hoping she would have the chicken sandwich, but she didn't have it today. So, I will wait until she opens her storefront," Shaunice Powell said. "We want everything! The banana pudding! The banana pudding, please!"

Cole said "Baltimore grit" carried her through every single city. Now, it has carried her to the Baltimore Peninsula's development project. That's where she found a home as a development partner in Rye Street Market.

"I come from humble beginnings," she said. "To be able to do something like this and be recognized—and become a partner. OK, so I'm not just at the door, I'm in the room. I'm at the table. I'm sitting at the chair. I brought my own chair to the room. Do you understand what I'm saying?"

Cole is an inspiration for the next generation of entrepreneurs.

"Seeing another Black woman be successful and coming back home after growing across the country is pretty amazing," Powell said.

First published on October 26, 2023 / 7:04 PM

