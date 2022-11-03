Watch CBS News
Local News

National Aquarium to hold immersive event 'Voyages' with local vendors, audio tour

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The National Aquarium is hosting the second installment of its 'Voyages' series this month with local vendors and artists, and an audio-focused tour of the aquarium's exhibits. 

The immersive event, which takes place Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., is limited to guests 21 and up. Tickets are $50 a person and are on sale now.

20220721events-voyagesch1459-1.jpg
National Aquarium

The event kicks off with local food vendors to celebrate Baltimore's food scene. Then guests don headphones to choose their own musical adventure at the aquarium's exhibits. 

20220721events-voyagesch1437-1.jpg
Voyages, Chapter 1 | Events| July 21, 2022 Theresa Keil

Artists Jessica Keyes and Patrick McMinn composed a live performance that includes acoustic and electronic music played through individual headphones, complimented by projected visuals throughout. 

The aquarium said Keyes and McMinn conducted months of research with scientific advisors to "explore biodiversity in the Chesapeake Bay through the lens of oyster reef ecosystems, tides, filtering and schooling." 

There's an afterparty following the immersive experience featuring local emcee Eze Jackson and DJ Trillnatured.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 1:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.