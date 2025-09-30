Family of Baltimore mother who was killed in Edmondson Village pleads for justice

Family of Kayla Williams seeks answers in murder of mother in Baltimore

Kayla Williams, a 30-year-old mother of three children, was shot and killed in Baltimore's Edmondson Village neighborhood on July 22. There is an $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Williams' mother and stepfather spoke to WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren about their search for answers.

Knock at the door

Kayla Williams' mother, Charmayne Turner, remembered that painful summer day when police delivered the news no mother should ever have to hear.

"Our daughter had been murdered the evening before," Turner said. "Initially, it was just shock. Initially, it was like, 'What?' I had just spoken to her at 8 o'clock last night. What do you mean? And three hours after that, you're saying, someone murdered her?"

The killer left Williams bleeding from a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Mount Holly Street, tucked along the northeastern edge of Edmondson Village at the border with Leakin Park.

Neighbors said the street is typically quiet.

Turner said her daughter's father lives in the community, and she would often spend time there.

"There wasn't anywhere she would walk around where folks didn't know her in Edmondson Village, so it was familiar territory," Turner said.

A mother's pain

Turner remembered one of the hardest things she has ever had to do in her life.

"I had to go tell my three grandchildren that their mother will not be coming back, and they will not see her again. That was heartbreaking," Turner said.

The children, two boys and one girl, are receiving therapy, Turner said.

Williams' youngest son is just 3 years old.

"I know that he knows the presence of his mother is no longer there," Turner said.

Turner's granddaughter asked for a locket with a picture of her mother to be close to her heart.

Turner said her daughter always carried herself with "a quiet strength" and can still picture her smile.

"Her smile lit up the room when she walked in a room," Turner said. "Her spirit was infectious. She was the hugger. She loved on everyone."

Turner has struggled with her grief.

"The women in our family, myself and Kayla's two grandmothers, decided to wash her body as a last act of care and love and to help bring some closure for us and to us," Turner said. "The pain is still there. It has been challenging to even say her name. I was in a meeting the other day with a young lady about the same age. Her name was Kayla, and the moment I verbalized it, I had to just take a moment and a breath."

Pleading for justice

Williams' stepfather, Andre Turner, is pleading for tips that will solve this case.

"We want justice for our daughter. We want justice for Kayla," he said. "And even the individual who executed this heinous act—search your soul. Search the pain that's there for you, and turn yourself in."

He remembered his stepdaughter's "zest for life."

Metro Crime Stoppers announced an $8,000 reward in the case. Anyone with tips may call 1-866-7-Lockup. Callers can remain anonymous—and even submit an anonymous online text tip through the MCS website. https://metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip/

"It won't bring Kayla back—and that is where I'm at, the twilight zone—now trying to make sense of it because it doesn't make sense," Andre Turner said.

"Anything small. Did you see something? Did you hear something? Did someone share something with you?" Charmayne Turner asked. "We just ask that anyone who has any information at all contact the police."

Baltimore homicide numbers

As of Tuesday morning, Williams is one of 102 homicides in Baltimore City this year. That number is down almost 31% from the 147 people killed at this time last year.

Nonfatal shootings are also down. According to police, there have been 243 people who were shot and survived this year compared to 308 at this time last year.

Williams' mother will always carry her in her heart.

"We love her. We will always love her," Charmayne Turner said. "We miss her, and her legacy will live on."