Mother of Asia Williams calls on Baltimore's Most Wanted to surrender: "None of us are safe"

A mother is urging Baltimore's Most Wanted suspect to turn himself in. Deshawn Taylor, 24, is wanted in connection with a shooting that killed Asia Williams and injured another person on June 23.

The family of Williams is now speaking out for the first time, months after she was shot outside a convenience store on York Road. She later died at the hospital.

"She's my biblical baby"

Asia Williams was shot outside a convenience store on York Road on June 23. Asia Williams family

Williams' mother, Jackie, described her daughter as a fashionista and an artist. She said her daughter was sweet, yet shy. She was also a hard worker.

"If she wasn't working, she was home, up under her mother," Jackie said.

Jackie said Williams worked as a manager at a retail store. Her aunt said she loved her job.

Williams' mother and aunts all said she had a beautiful smile. Though, her faith is what they will remember the most.

"It would just encourage me when she used to say, 'What does God say?'" Pastor Lisa, Williams' aunt, said.

"If you were down, she would speak to you," Jackie said. "She would take time out walk with you through your problems."

Nearly three months after Williams' death, her mother and aunts said it doesn't feel real.

"Like a hole in my heart," Pastor Lisa said. "A hole in my family's heart."

"To be honest, I feel numb," Jackie said. "It feels like a dream."

"A tragedy?" Williams' other aunt, Wanda, said. "It hits totally different."

"I just want Deshawn Taylor to turn himself in"

Deshawn Taylor, 24, is wanted in connection with a shooting that killed Asia Willams and injured another person on June 23. FBI Baltimore

Jackie has a clear message for Taylor. She's calling on anyone who knows where he could be to speak out and call police.

"From what I've seen in the video, Asia telling the guy, 'Just, chill out. No, just chill out,'" she said. "If Deshawn Taylor saw that and he saw how innocent she was and he still shot her. Bullets do not have no name on it, and he still shot her. Having seen that, none of use are safe."

"We don't want him to get in a place where he's using a gun again," Pastor Lisa said.

As they wait for justice, they cling on to the memories of Williams, reminded that her spirit still lives within them.

"That is what helps motivates me to get out the bed and still go to work, to still be a mother to my other two children, to still be me, Jackie," Jackie said.

Detectives are still searching for Taylor, and police say he is considered "armed and dangerous." Anyone with information on where Taylor could be is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.