Maryland gets more snow, extreme cold to follow

Maryland gets more snow, extreme cold to follow

Maryland gets more snow, extreme cold to follow

BALTIMORE - Maryland received more snowfall on Sunday, but extreme cold over the next few days could be an issue.

According to the WJZ First Alert Team, a few inches of snow was expected in the Baltimore area.

"I woke up this morning, I had work at 9, and everything was fine," said Reisterstown resident Emily Fenwick. "Then I got to work, we had so many call-outs because of the snow, and now it's coming down pretty hard, and I don't think it's supposed to stop soon."

The snow is expected to taper off Sunday evening, which will be followed by bitter cold, with temperatures dropping into the teens and low 20s, and the wind chill in single digits, through Thursday.

The concern will be ice and snow freezing, and causing slick spots on the roadways.

"Home, enjoy the games this afternoon," said Reisterstown resident Jordan Downs. "If you are out here on the roads, please take your time because these roads are definitely slick out there."

Transportation officials urge drivers to let snowplow crews work and clear the road.