Baltimore's MLK Day Parade canceled due to severe winter weather concerns

BALTIMORE-- Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts and The Mayor's Office announced Saturday morning that the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade has been canceled due to severe winter weather concerns.

In a release B.O.P.A.'s interim CEO Robyn Murphy stated, "We are truly disappointed to cancel this much beloved event. However, we agree with the mayor's office that public safety must be our top priority in this moment and the inclement weather and frigid temperatures have dictated this very necessary decision." The statement continued with expressing gratitude to the participating organizations and sponsors.

Mayor Brandon Scott posted a statement on "X" formerly known as "Twitter" expressing that decision was made out of an an abundance of caution and stated " We appreciate your understanding and encourage every to stay safe during this winter weather."

Our First Alert Weather Team have issued Alert Days, Sunday through Thursday due to possible snowfall and bitter cold.

At this time, officials say there aren't any plans on rescheduling the parade.