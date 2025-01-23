Maryland Weather: Cold morning but milder afternoon with less wind

Today is the last First Alert Weather Day for the next week...and only for the morning hours. This arctic air keeps its' grip over area, but with less wind. Temps by afternoon reach highs near 32°.under sunny skies. Bundle up.

We stay well below normal, but the temperatures will feel noticeably milder without the wind chill. Our dry and mostly sunny conditions will help facilitate a thaw. So, be careful of any remaining ice and snow on the ground... it will refreeze each night under sub-freezing temperatures. Temps begin to moderate into the weekend as high pressure lifts away. A flow from the southwest will allow milder air into the region.

By the end of the weekend and into next week, we get closer to normal highs and lows (low 40s & mid 20s). In the short term, watch for melting and re-freezing. Slick spots will hang around until these icy roads and surfaces dry out. It will be nice to have above freezing and dry conditions to end January.