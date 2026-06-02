Baltimore men sentenced for roles in deadly carjacking

Two Baltimore men were sentenced on Tuesday for their roles in multiple carjackings, including one that resulted in a murder.

Jerritt Barron, 24, was sentenced to 40 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Jeremy Matheny, 24, was sentenced to 24 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

Maryland carjackings and murder

In June 2022, Barron and Matheny conspired with two others to commit several armed carjackings.

Police said that on June 15, Barron, Matheny, and Antonio Purisima followed a victim from Maryland Live! Casino, in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, to her Glen Burnie residence. After the victim parked near her home, the thieves displayed handguns and demanded money and her keys. They drove in the car, which was located less than an hour later.

On June 19, Barron, Matheny, and Purisima, along with Nefertiti Moore, who rode in a black pick-up truck, attempted to carjack a vehicle near an Interstate 95 ramp in Baltimore, according to court documents.

Moore got out of the truck and flagged down the victim. The other three blocked the victim's vehicle from entering the ramp to I-95. Police said Barron and Purisima got out of their car and approached the victim. The victim was then shot and later died from the injuries.

Police said 18-year-old Jeremiah Williamson was found severely burned, lying face down near the railroad tracks in Baltimore's Morrell Park neighborhood.

The Office of the State Chief Medical Examiner staff notified homicide detectives that Williamson died because he had been shot in the head, behind his right ear, and was partially burned. The vehicle was found burned about 150 yards from where Williamson was found.

The charging documents stated that Barron "did shoot with a handgun and kill Jeremiah Williamson and did conspire with other individuals to shoot and kill Williamson."

Purisima pleaded guilty on April 15, and his sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28. He is facing a maximum of life in federal prison for carjacking resulting in death.