Documents: Baltimore man charged with killing, burning 18-year-old running with car thieves

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man has been charged in the murder of an 18-year-old man who was found dead, and severely burned, near railroad tracks in Baltimore's Morrell Park neighborhood last summer, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

The documents show that the two men were carjacking cars together.

Jerritt Barron has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and other gun-related offenses.

He reportedly played a role in the death of Jeremiah Williamson who was killed on June 22, 2022, according to authorities.

Someone notified officers that he was lying face down near the railroad tracks on Georgetown Road around 7:22 p.m.

Officers who investigated the report found a severely burned person, police said.

The Office of the State Chief Medical Examiner staff notified homicide detectives that Williamson died because he had been shot in the head, behind his right ear, and was partially burned.

The charging documents state that Barron "did shoot with a handgun and kill Jeremiah Williamson and did conspire with other individuals to shoot and kill Williamson."

Williamson had a phone melted under him, a set of car keys near him and cash nearby.

Documents show that a 2009 black Honda Accord, that had been taken in a carjacking earlier in the day and had been burned about 150 yards from where Williamson was found.

Three suspects, including Barron, were charged in the carjacking. Williamson was also involved in the carjacking, according to charging documents.

Documents say the victim identified the keys.

On Nov. 29, 2022, Barron was taken into custody and told police he was there when the Honda was burned and when Williamson was shot and killed.

Barron told police he took off out of the woods and onto Harman Avenue after Williamson was killed.

A 9-millimeter handgun—believed to have been used in the shooting—was recovered when Barron was arrested on an unrelated charge.

Video evidence given to police showed two people leaving the woods around 4:40 a.m.

According to documents, a witness and Williamson had the phones nearby on Key Highway, where the carjacking happened, and near the railroad tracks on Georgetown Avenue when the Honda was set on fire.