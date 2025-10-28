Baltimore Mayor Scott to announce assistance for residents impacted by government shutdown

Mayor Brandon Scott is expected to announce more than $4.65 million in assistance for Baltimore residents affected by the ongoing federal government shutdown at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

The Mayor's Office has not yet specified details of the financial aid or how it will be distributed.

Impact on federal workers

According to Gov. Wes Moore's office, Maryland is home to more than 60 federal facilities, about 260,000 federal employees and 200,000 federal contractors.

Thousands of federal workers have been furloughed, while others deemed essential — such as law enforcement officers, hospital employees and Transportation Security Administration staff — continue to work without pay until the shutdown ends.

Maryland is also offering a one-time, no-interest loan of $700 to help affected workers cover essential expenses, including rent and groceries.

Concerns over food assistance

Residents who depend on federally funded food programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women, Infants and Children (WIC) are growing anxious, with benefits set to stop on Nov. 1.

Roughly 42 million Americans rely on SNAP benefits, CBS News reported. The Trump administration has said it will not use about $5 billion in contingency funds to keep the program operating into November.

In Baltimore, several businesses have begun offering discounts and free items to federal workers as the shutdown continues.