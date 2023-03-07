Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott says 'this is where he is going to be' after franchise tag applied to Lamar Jackson

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens are applying the non-exclusive franchise tag on star quarterback Lamar Jackson, meaning he can seek a contract offer with other teams.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said on 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore that he believes Jackson will remain in Baltimore for the long-term.

"I don't even want to think about that because I know and believe this is where he is going to be," Mayor Scott said.

Jackson has not only been an MVP-type player since he was drafted in the first round in 2018, but he has also been a staple in the Baltimore community, the mayor said.

"When you think about what he represents for so many young women and young men in this city, and why they love him, is because they can touch him," Mayor Scott said. "He's not one of those athletes that comes into town and hides out. They see him consistently in the neighborhood doing things with kids, just popping up at local restaurants and local neighborhoods. That's the kind of person that Baltimore always admires."

Mayor Scott said he was not surprised by the Ravens applying the franchise tag.

However, with the non-exclusive tag, Jackson will have a base salary of $32 million next year.

Jackson can talk to other teams about signing an offer sheet. The Ravens can match that offer or receive two first-round draft picks in return.

"It's not a surprise to me," Mayor Scott said. "I'm glad the tag has been applied and now they are working to make sure that our quarterback stays in Baltimore long-term."

According to reports, Jackson and the Ravens were far apart in negotiations.

Reports say Jackson wanted a deal similar to the $230 million guaranteed deal Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns.

"That's always a concern," Mayor Scott said. "Teams can put together deals that are unique. I have the full confidence in our ownership and management team, that they will make sure that this transformation will play out."

With the quarterbacks who have played for the Ravens - Joe Flacco, Steve McNair, Kyle Boller, Vinny Testeverde, Trent Dilfer and Tony Banks - Mayor Scott said Baltimore has never had the caliber of quarterback like Jackson.

"We have never had a quarterback of this caliber in Baltimore for the entirety the team has been here," Mayor Scott said. "When we think about what we have, and this is no disrespect to guys like Vinny Testaverde or the late great Steve McNair, who we had on the back end of his career, we recognize this team, city and fanbase what we have in Lamar Jackson."