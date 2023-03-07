Ravens apply non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson

WJZ and the Baltimore Banner

Advertise With Us

About Us

Best Of

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

Lamar Jackson to be given non-exclusive franchise tag from Ravens

Lamar Jackson to be given non-exclusive franchise tag from Ravens

Lamar Jackson to be given non-exclusive franchise tag from Ravens

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On