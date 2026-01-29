Baltimore mayor urges patience as streets, sidewalks, bus stops remain packed in ice and snow

The cold temperatures have proven challenging as crews work to remove packed ice and snow from roads and sidewalks across the state.

Mayor promises action

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott urged patience in an interview with WJZ Thursday morning.

"We will not stop until we get to every single place and every single person who has called 311, but that will take time as we've been stating since the beginning of the storm," the mayor said. "You've got what someone called 'Alaskan weather.' I feel like we're in that movie 'The Day After Tomorrow' with the temperatures that we have."

The city is using 700 pieces of equipment.

Residents with concerns may contact 311.

The mayor said crews are using specialized bobcats as they work to clear narrow streets and sidewalks.

"Folks have to understand this is not just about the snow that accumulated but now the ice on top of it, and many of our larger pieces of equipment can't get down streets," Scott said. "We're using these bobcats, but that's a process. You have to carry [ice and snow] out, put it in the truck, take it somewhere else, and continue to move on."

Scott issued the following update on the city's response to the storm Thursday:

The State of Emergency declaration issued by Mayor Scott on Friday, January 23rd remains in effect.

Phase II of Baltimore City's Snow Emergency Plan has ended. Residents may resume parking along designated snow emergency routes at this time. Phase I of the Snow Emergency Plan remains in effect.

Bus stop battle

Amber Kreitzer is fed up with the dangerous conditions, which have forced her to walk and wait in the street for the bus on Edmondson Avenue in West Baltimore.

"It's not easy because you've got to watch out for the cars. I'm sure they're not watching out for you," Kreitzer said. "Yesterday, I almost got hit twice by a car. A lot of times people are driving slowly, but most of the time they're not. You can't access the bus stops. You've got to stand in the street. You can't stand where the actual bus stop is. You can't stand in the shelter because it's covered in snow."

Asked to rate the city's response, Kreitzer called it "awful, terrible."

Clean corps steps up

Nearby on North Fulton Avenue, another bus stop was covered in ice before a team of workers with Baltimore's Clean Corps came to the rescue, chipping away at the ice and making it safer for the community.

"People need to be able to get to the bus, so this helps people," said supervisor Ronald Charles. "It's one of our priorities to get to this bus stop and get it cleaned up and make sure people can commute safely."

His crew started their work at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

"We're getting the stuff done. We're here for the long haul," Charles said.

The city has touted its Snow Corps, a program "designed to support seniors, people with disabilities and others who may have difficulty safely clearing sidewalks during snowstorms. It relies on community volunteers and does not replace city snow operations."

Closures & Delayed Openings

Baltimore City Government Offices had a two-hour delayed opening for non-essential employees on Thursday.

Baltimore City recreation centers will reopen under regular hours on Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Recreation & Parks will once again offer a meal, snacks and water at the following sites from 3:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday:

Cecil Kirk

Coldstream

Dewees

Ella Bailey

Greenmount

Herring Run

Locust Point

Madison

Medfield

Mora Crossman

Northwood

Rita Church

Roosevelt

Solo Gibbs

Woodholme

Virgina Baker

The Circuit Court for Baltimore City, including all courthouse buildings, opened under their regular operating schedule on Thursday.

All Enoch Pratt Free Library locations except the Central Library were closed on Thursday. All programs and events at the neighborhood branches were canceled or postponed.