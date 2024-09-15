Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and wife are expecting another child

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced on social media that he and his wife are expecting another child.

The mayor shared with the public while on vacation that they are going to "become a family of 5."

"Scott party of 5 loading," Scott said.

Scott married Hana Pugh in a small private ceremony at Baltimore's Walther Gardens last month.

Scott announced his engagement to Pugh on Christmas Day. A day later, the couple welcomed "Baby Charm."

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.