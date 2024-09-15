Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and wife are expecting another child
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced on social media that he and his wife are expecting another child.
The mayor shared with the public while on vacation that they are going to "become a family of 5."
"Scott party of 5 loading," Scott said.
Scott married Hana Pugh in a small private ceremony at Baltimore's Walther Gardens last month.
Scott announced his engagement to Pugh on Christmas Day. A day later, the couple welcomed "Baby Charm."