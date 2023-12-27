Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has first born child, 'Baby Charm' with fiancé

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced the birth of his newborn child, 'Baby Charm', Wednesday morning.

Scott had shared the news that he and his fiancé, Hana Pugh, were expecting in July.

"Last night, we were blessed with the healthy and safe arrival of baby Charm. Both Hana and Charm are doing great, and we are very excited for this next chapter in our lives," Scott said in a social media post. "I'm looking forward to the new adventure of being a dad and continuing the work ahead to keep building the Baltimore that Charm — and we all — deserve."

Scott had just announced the news of his engagement to Pugh on Christmas Day, according to The Baltimore Banner.

