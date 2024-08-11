Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott gets married in private ceremony

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has first born child, 'Baby Charm' with fiancée
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has first born child, 'Baby Charm' with fiancée 00:28

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott tied the knot with fiancée Hana Pugh in a small private ceremony Sunday at the Walther Gardens.

Bryan Doherty, a spokesperson for the Mayor's Office, said the ceremony was officiated by Circuit Court Judge Lynn Stewart Mays with a few dozen close family and friends.

"The Mayor's Office is thrilled for the newly married couple, and we know the entire City of Baltimore will join us in wishing them congratulations as they celebrate with loved ones at the beginning of this joyous union," Doherty said.

Scott announced his engagement to Pugh on Christmas Day. A day later, the couple welcomed "Baby Charm."

Pugh is operations director for Bmore Empowered, a nonprofit that offers programming for Black girls and women as well as administrative and accounting support to Baltimore nonprofits and women-owned businesses," according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.