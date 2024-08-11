Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott gets married in private ceremony

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott tied the knot with fiancée Hana Pugh in a small private ceremony Sunday at the Walther Gardens.

Bryan Doherty, a spokesperson for the Mayor's Office, said the ceremony was officiated by Circuit Court Judge Lynn Stewart Mays with a few dozen close family and friends.

"The Mayor's Office is thrilled for the newly married couple, and we know the entire City of Baltimore will join us in wishing them congratulations as they celebrate with loved ones at the beginning of this joyous union," Doherty said.

Scott announced his engagement to Pugh on Christmas Day. A day later, the couple welcomed "Baby Charm."

Pugh is operations director for Bmore Empowered, a nonprofit that offers programming for Black girls and women as well as administrative and accounting support to Baltimore nonprofits and women-owned businesses," according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner.