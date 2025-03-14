Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the Baltimore area

St. Patrick's Day weekend is up ahead, and many are gearing up for local celebrations. Here's a list of festivities for those looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the Baltimore area.

63rd Annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade

The 63rd Annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade begins at 2 p.m. at the Washington Monument in Mount Vernon.

Spectators can experience Maryland's premier Irish celebration at Baltimore's St. Patrick's Day Parade, a tradition spanning more than 65 years, according to Visit Baltimore. Attendees gather along downtown Baltimore and the Inner Harbor to witness a showcase of Irish culture, music, and dance.

The parade begins at 2 p.m. at the Washington Monument, traveling south on Charles Street before turning east on Pratt Street and concluding at Market Place.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as the Shamrock 5k race begins at 1 p.m.

Shamrock 5K Race

Taking place immediately before the Baltimore St. Patrick Parade is the Shamrock 5k Race. The race begins at 1:00 p.m. at Charles & Mulberry Streets and finishes at Power Plant Live. There are less than 100 tickets available online.

After finishing the race, participants can celebrate at Power Plant Live!, and enjoy live music on stage, snacks, prize drawings, and drinks for those 21 or older.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery's St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Visitors can enjoy a festive St. Patrick's celebration at Guinness Open Gate Brewery, through Monday, March 17. The Halethorpe brewery transforms into an Irish Village featuring live local music, traditional Irish dancers, and limited-edition holiday beers paired with authentic Irish cuisine. Beer enthusiasts can participate in guided food and beer pairings led by local experts, while exclusive merchandise will be available only during the celebration period.

Guests can enjoy both indoor and outdoor seating, including a lively beer garden with music and interactive activities throughout the festivities.

Baltimore Canton St. Patrick's Bar Crawl

You can kick off St. Patrick's Day festivities early at the Canton Irish Stroll Bar Crawl. The event begins at O'Donnell Square Park at 1 p.m. on March 8, where participants can register and receive a map and wristband.

The crawl features discounted beverages including $3.50 Bud Light, $3.50 Guinness Blonde, and $4.50 specialty drinks. Participants receive complimentary souvenirs while enjoying music and entertainment at multiple venues. Participating locations include Claddagh Pub, Sopro, El Bufalo, Walt's Inn, and several other popular Canton establishments.

This 21+ event runs from 1 PM to 9 PM on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at O'Donnell Square Park at 1021 South Linwood Avenue. Attendees must present government-issued photo identification for entry.

Road Closures

The following roads will be closed due to the parade, race, and other festivities, according to the Baltimore Banner.

1000 S. Curley Street between O'Donnell and Dillon Streets, 3 p.m. Thursday-1 p.m. Sunday

1400 S. Charles Street between E. Fort Avenue and E. Clement Street, 5 a.m. Saturday-2 a.m. Sunday

Jones Falls Expressway/I-83 right northbound and southbound left lane between Fayette Street and the city/county line, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday

Market Place from Pratt to Water Streets, starting 11:30 a.m. on Sunday

Water Street from Frederick Street to Market Place, starting 11:30 a.m. on Sunday

Charles Street from Madison Avenue to E. Pratt Street, starting 11:30 a.m. on Sunday

Mt. Vernon Place from Cathedral to St. Paul Streets (both sides), starting 11:30 a.m. on Sunday

Centre Street from Park Avenue to St. Paul Street, starting 11:30 a.m. on Sunday

Mulberry Street from Park Avenue to Lovegrove Street (south side), starting 11:30 a.m. on Sunday

Pratt Street from Howard Street to President Street, starting 11:30 a.m. on Sunday

Key Highway at Lawrence Street, starting at 12:30 p.m. for the duration of the 5K Run

Lombard Street from President Street to Market Place, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Parking restrictions in effect Sunday from midnight to 5 p.m.:

Mulberry Street (south side) from Park Avenue to Lovegrove Street

Charles Street (east side) from E. Pratt Street to E. Charles Street

Light Street (west side) from E. Conway Street to Key Highway

Key Highway (both sides) from Light Street to Jackson Street

Parking restrictions in effect Sunday from midnight to 8:30 - 6:30 p.m.:

Mt. Vernon Place eastbound and westbound from Cathedral Street to St. Paul Street

Charles Street from Madison Street to E. Pratt Street.

Centre Street from Morton Alley to Lovegrove Street

E. Pratt Street (north side) from S. Gay Street to Market Place

Market Place (west side) from E. Pratt Street to Water Street

S. Light Street (east side) between E. Lombard Street and E. Pratt Street (inlet parking lane).

S. Light Street (west side) between E. Pratt Street and Sullivan's Steakhouse (inlet parking lane)