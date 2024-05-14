What is on the Baltimore and Maryland primary election ballots for 2024? Here is what you're voting for today.

Who is running for Mayor in Baltimore? Here's who's on the ballot for the 2024 Primary

BALTIMORE -- Maryland voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2024 primary elections. Here is what's on the ballot, including Baltimore mayoral candidates as well as a U.S. Senate race.

Maryland's 2024 primary elections fall on May 14, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump already have the Democratic and Republican presidential nominations, but there are other significant races for Baltimore and Maryland residents to know.

Here's what to know about what's on the ballot in Maryland.

Baltimore Mayor

This year's competitive Democratic mayoral primary race field feels a lot like it did 2020, when now-Mayor Brandon Scott won 29.6% of the vote to defeat former Mayor Sheila Dixon (27.5%)

Watch WJZ's Democratic Mayoral Debate here.

Mayor Brandon Scott (D): The incumbent mayor has emphasized the results of his tenure in the last few months, which include reduced violent crime, investment in the city's youth, and economic growth. Scott has gained significant ground with voters over the last several months, according to a new survey from Goucher College Poll, but the race remains closely contested with Sheila Dixon.

Sheila Dixon (D): The former mayor is making her fourth bid for the seat with a pitch to reduce crime, bolster city schools and increase access to government services. In January 2010, Dixon was forced to leave office after a misdemeanor conviction for using gift cards intended for the needy. The Goucher Poll found older voters tend to feel more positively about Dixon, and she also has an advantage over Scott with Black voters, non-four-year college graduates and voters who consider themselves conservative.

Bob Wallace (D): The businessman, who has started three tech-based companies, is a former Republican who ran for mayor in 2020 as an Independent. In an interview with WJZ, Wallace advocated for a tough-on-crime approach, more resources for public schools, and a change in tax codes to benefit developers and businesses.

Thirteen more candidates are making a bid for mayor, including three Republicans. Baltimore's last Republican mayor was Theodore McKeldin in 1967. See the full list here.

Baltimore City Council President

The race for City Council's top spot is basically a three-way tie, the Baltimore Banner reported last month in collaboration with the Goucher College Poll. The close race is between three Democrats: Nick Mosby, Zeke Cohen and Shannon Sneed.

Nick Mosby (D): The incumbent defeated then-councilwoman Shannon Sneed with 40.2% of the Democratic vote in 2020. He faces a competitive race against Councilman Zeke Cohen and Sneed. During his ex-wife Marilyn Mosby's mortgage fraud trial, his own financial mismanagement was exposed and federal prosecutors accused him of committing perjury on his tax returns, but he is not charged with any crimes.

Zeke Cohen (D): The councilman held a 5-point lead over Mosby in the run for City Council President in an April poll, but his edge falls within the margin of error. Cohen said equity and public safety would be major focal points as council president.

Shannon Sneed (D): The former District 13 councilwoman is making a second run for City Council President. Last year she was former U.S. labor secretary Tom Perez' running mate in his bid for governor. Her priorities include tackling crime, improving schools and reforming city hall, according to her campaign site. Sneed worked at WJZ from 2003 to 2011.

Baltimore City Council

Click to see the candidates for each of Baltimore's 14 councilmanic districts

U.S. Senate

Maryland voters will fill an open U.S. Senate seat following Sen. Ben Cardin's announcement that he will not seek another term, attracting a lot of attention and money in the race to fill his seat.

Angela Alsobrooks (D): The Prince George's County Executive launched her bid last May. A Black woman who has been county executive since 2018, Alsobrooks called for more diversity in the Senate in her campaign announcement. Some of her priorities include access to abortion care, criminal justice reform and investments in education.

Rep. David Trone (D): On his third term in the 6th Congressional District, Trone has focused on issues including opioid addiction, mental health, medical research and criminal justice reform. He was among the first to announce a run at Cardin's seat. The owner and co-founder of Total Wine & More, he has a long history of self-funding his campaigns and touts that he rejects contributions from PACs and lobbyists.

Larry Hogan (R): In a surprise bid, the former two-term governor filed hours before Maryland's February filing deadline. The Republican won a long-shot bid for governor in 2015 and enjoyed high approval ratings in deeply blue Maryland for eight years. Hogan previously headed the No Labels political organization and is a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump. The last Republican senator representing Maryland was Charles Mathias, who served from 1969 to 1987.

Click here for a full list of Senate candidates