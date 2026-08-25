Baltimore police arrest man in connection with Royal Farms shooting

Baltimore Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at a Royal Farms gas station on August 12.

The suspect, 37-year-old Marquece Yarberough of Baltimore, was arrested for allegedly shooting a 41-year-old male at the Royal Farms in the 1500 block of Russell Street in downtown Baltimore. Yarberough is an employee of Royal Farms.

After being arrested on August 21 in Baltimore City, Yarberough was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility where he was charged with attempted first-degree murder, a statement from Baltimore Police said.

The shooting

The shooting happened at the Royal Farms store directly across the street from Baltimore's Horseshoe Casino.

After arriving on the scene, officers discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. His current condition is not known.

Another shooting at the same store late last year

This same Royal Farms was the scene of a double shooting last year that left a man dead.

Daquan Parker was identified as the man killed. Parker was acquitted of a murder charge shortly before he died and was killed on the same day his co-defendant went to trial.

Customers who stopped at the Royal farms were surprised by all of the violence at the location.

"All this is new to me. This is my first time hearing of any type of shooting at this Royal Farms. I thought it was alright," said Hakim Abdurrahmand, of Baltimore.

"Well, I'm afraid, to be honest with you. I'm glad I wasn't in the midst of it," Robin Offutt, of Washington, D.C., also reacted, adding, "If I would have known that I wouldn't have stopped here."