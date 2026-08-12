Homicide officers investigate shooting at Baltimore Royal Farms

A shooting occurred Wednesday morning at a Royal Farms store in downtown Baltimore, leaving an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Baltimore Police Department (BPD).

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 5:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Russell Street, BPD said in a statement. The Royal Farms is across the street from Baltimore's Horseshoe Casino.

On the scene, officers discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Because of his injuries, homicide detectives were called in to investigate the shooting. Police said the victim is in critical condition.

A suspect has not been named in the case, and police are asking the public for help with the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

"If I would have known that, I wouldn't have stopped here"

Some customers who spoke to CBS News Baltimore said they were surprised to learn about the shooting.

"All this is new to me. This is my first time hearing of any type of shooting at this Royal Farms. I thought it was alright," said Hakim Abdurrahmand, of Baltimore.

"Well, I'm afraid, to be honest with you. I'm glad I wasn't in the midst of it," Robin Offutt, of Washington, D.C., also reacted, adding, "If I would have known that I wouldn't have stopped here."

Some who stopped by the gas station are thinking twice about coming back. But others look to Baltimore's low trending violent crime statistics, noting there is no need to be so fearful.

"Generally, things in the city are getting better," William Peabody said. "You hear about it less and less."

Another shooting at the same store late last year

The same Royal Farms was the scene of a double shooting about eight months ago. One person died in that incident. The victim was identified as Daquan Parker.

CBS News Baltimore later learned that Parker was previously acquitted of murder and that he was killed the same day the trial of his co-defendant in that case was beginning.