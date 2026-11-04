Baltimore man gets stolen car back, then faces $2,398 fine and other expenses

After his car was stolen, a Baltimore City man tells WJZ he's now facing thousands of dollars in fines, toll violations and other expenses tied to the suspect who allegedly stole his vehicle.

Trace Thompson has lived in Mount Vernon for three years. He said his 2020 Subaru Legacy was stolen on Oct. 17. When he finally got it back nearly two weeks later, he said the car was trashed.

Car stolen from Mount Vernon

Thompson said he parked near his apartment and came outside the next morning to find his car missing. He initially called 311 for help and was told the vehicle may have been moved because of the Baltimore City Marathon. He eventually asked the operator to send a police officer to investigate.

"I was in a bit of panic," Thompson said.

Baltimore City Police told WJZ an officer responded on Oct. 19 and filed a report. Investigators said there was no broken glass or debris at the scene, and it was unclear how the suspect gained access to the vehicle.

Investigators later located the vehicle through the city's license plate reader system, which showed it being driven near Washington Street and De Soto Street.

Thompson said he also contacted the vehicle's manufacturer for help tracking it. The company was able to locate the car near a motel in Lansdowne.

"That's usually the responsibility of the police department. I think that failed to happen," Thompson said. "I was actually able to pass my location information to the police department, and two days later, at 3 o'clock in the morning, I received a call that my car had been found next to a Wawa."

Stolen car found in Lansdowne

On Oct. 30, Baltimore County Police found the vehicle around 2:30 a.m. at the Wawa on Washington Boulevard in Lansdowne.

Officers arrested the driver, 71-year-old Bobby Hamlett of Perry Point. He was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.

Hamlett appeared in court and was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to return to court in December.

According to court documents, Hamlett told investigators the vehicle's owner had allowed him to borrow it and that he was returning it on Oct. 31. Thompson denies knowing Hamlett or giving him permission to drive the car.

Officers contacted Thompson, who confirmed he had not authorized anyone to use the vehicle.

"I don't think I would ever let somebody borrow my car and take it to a highway motel," Thompson told WJZ.

When the car was recovered, Thompson said its rear window was damaged and needed to be replaced.

"The individual actually, through the left side port window, was able to pop the rubber out and then pry out the window from there," Thompson explained.

Thompson said the interior was also littered with trash, drugs and bodily fluids. He paid $600 to have the vehicle professionally cleaned.

"I think the car was more of a crime scene than a vehicle recovery. It was disgusting," Thompson said.

Man left with thousands in fines and expenses

But the expenses didn't stop there.

Thompson said he began receiving notices for unpaid tolls and a $2,398 fine from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration for lapsed insurance coverage he said he was unaware of.

"I got two [unpaid tolls] within an hour of each other between Baltimore Harbor Tunnel South and Fort McHenry," Thompson said. "I received a fine for $2,398 in the mail for insurance."

The MVA told WJZ it is working with Thompson to address the insurance fine, which was originally issued in January. The agency said an additional notice was sent after the vehicle was reported stolen.

Thompson maintains that he had insurance coverage throughout the period in question. He said he still doesn't know whether additional tickets or fines will arrive.

Now, Thompson is asking city leaders to do more to protect residents from vehicle thefts and similar crimes.

"If stuff like this keeps happening to your young professionals, we're going to leave," Thompson said.

Thompson now parks nearly a mile from his apartment in a parking garage, adding another expense to his monthly budget. He said he feels his vehicle is safer there than parked on the street.