Baltimore man sentenced to 40 years for murder plot that killed wrong woman

A Baltimore man was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the killing of the wrong woman.

Matthew Hightower, 44, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher for his role in the 2016 murder of Latrina Ashburne.

According to court documents, Hightower had intended for a female federal witness to be killed. Ashburne, who lived next door to the intended target and was similar in age and appearance, was mistakenly targeted.

Ashburne was shot and killed as she got into her car outside her home in May 2016.

Plot to kill federal witness

According to prosecutors, Hightower conspired to kill the federal witness in retaliation for providing information to law enforcement and to prevent her from testifying against him.

Hightower had learned that the woman provided investigators with information about his involvement in a healthcare fraud scheme and the murder of another victim, David Wutoh.

At the time, Hightower was facing federal charges in connection with both cases.

While incarcerated before trial, Hightower used jail calls and letters to communicate with others about the plot to kill the federal witness, according to court documents.

Investigators said the plan ultimately led to Ashburne's death.

Davon Carter, 46, of Baltimore, was identified as the shooter, while Clifton Mosley, 49, of Baltimore, was identified as an accomplice. Both are serving federal life sentences for their roles in the murder plot.

Hightower already serving prison sentence

Hightower was convicted by a federal jury on Sept. 22, 2016, following a seven-day trial.

He was previously sentenced to 380 months — more than 31 years — in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for his role in the extortion-related murder of Wutoh.

The new 40-year sentence was ordered to run concurrently with the sentence Hightower is already serving for Wutoh's murder.