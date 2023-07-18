Baltimore man killed in crash on I-695 in Essex

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man died Monday evening after a crash on I-695 in Essex, Maryland State Police said.

Officers responded around 8 p.m. to the outer loop of I-695 prior to Maryland 702 for the single-vehicle crash.

Investigators believe a Ford Focus was traveling north on I-695 when for unknown reasons, it traveled off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Alexander Lewis, 36, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No further injuries were reported.

Two lanes were closed on the outer loop for more than two hours after the crash, which remains under investigation.