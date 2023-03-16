Baltimore man indicted on charges of murder, carjacking from summer 2022

BALTIMORE - Maryland's Attorney General's Office announced that a man has been indicted for the murder of 19-year-old Deontay Edwards.

Edwards was shot and killed on E. Oliver Street in July 2022 in Northeast Baltimore.

Tyshaun Williams was indicted for the murder of Edwards and attempted murder of three others. He was also indicted for his participation in a carjacking conspiracy in July and August of 2022, and related crimes.

Investigators said Williams carjacked a woman at gunpoint on July 22, 2022 in the 5300 block of Nelson Avenue.

The, about a week late, on July 30, 2022, Williams and at least one other unidentified co-conspirator used that carjacked vehicle in a drive-by shooting near the corner of Rutland Avenue and E. Lafayette Avenue in the Broadway East neighborhood of Baltimore City.

The Attorney General's Office said Edwards and several other individuals were on the street near that corner when Williams first drove by.

The report said after Williams and his co-conspirator shot at them, Edwards and three other individuals got into a car and attempted to take off on Rutland Avenue.

Williams and his co-conspirator circled around and chased the group down Rutland Avenue, shooting at their car as they drove, ultimately causing them to crash into a parked car near the intersection of Oliver Street.

Edwards was attempting to run away when he was shot in the back and killed, according to police.

Another occupant of the car was shot three times and survived. Detectives found 24 shell casings from the crime scene that spanned across three-blocks.

On August 2, 2022, Williams was arrested by the Baltimore Regional Auto Theft Taskforce while driving the carjacked vehicle used during the shooting.

During the arrest, detectives recovered a handgun with a loaded 30 round magazine.

Williams was also charged in connection with an armed carjacking on July 12, 2022, in the 3200 block of Independence Street and an armed robbery on July 25, 2022, near the 2300 block of Sinclair Lane.

"The brutality of the crimes of which this defendant is accused is shocking and bewildering: multiple carjackings, armed robbery, and murder," said Attorney General Anthony Brown. "Several lives have been impacted by Williams' alleged actions, and he is looking at the possibility of spending many years of his own life in prison if convicted. I am grateful for the incredible work of our Criminal Division, as well as our law enforcement partners, in this indictment."