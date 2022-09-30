Baltimore man found guilty of sexual assault of two minors

A Baltimore man was found guilty of sexual assault on two girls, and the daughters of his ex-girlfriend.

Alfonso Hernandez was convicted on seven counts of sexual abuse by a minor.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 1, 2023.

According to police, on November 2, 2020, officers were called to Amberwood Drive for a report of sexual child abuse.

Officers met with two female alleged victims, ages 17 and 16.

The girls told police they were sexually abused by their mother's ex-boyfriend, identified as Hernandez.

Both girls said Hernandez who would offer the victims gifts, toys or money to perform sexual acts on him and would threaten to get them in trouble if they told their mother.

The abuse allegedly happened over a period of several years beginning in 2012.

"As a mother of two precious girls, it infuriates me to think of the trauma and pain that Mr. Hernandez inflicted on these vulnerable young girls," State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby said. "The successful outcome of this trial cannot reverse the horrors that occurred, but I hope that it does empower more victims of sexual abuse to come forward to authorities and seek help."