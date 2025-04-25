Baltimore man pleads guilty in fentanyl trafficking bust

A Baltimore man pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges involving large amounts of fentanyl and cocaine, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Freddie Curry, 54, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 500 grams or more of cocaine. Under the plea agreement, Curry will receive a 10-year federal prison sentence if the court accepts the terms at his June 30 sentencing hearing.

The FBI and DEA began investigating Curry in May 2024 for suspected drug trafficking in the Baltimore area, according to prosecutors.

During searches of Curry's home and vehicle, investigators found approximately 980 grams of fentanyl, 1,040 grams of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a Glock 19 handgun. Curry is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions.

According to the DEA, just 2mg of fentanyl is enough to be deadly.

Other similar cases

Just last month, a Baltimore County woman was sentenced to 135 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The woman admitted to possessing two kilograms of fentanyl and over 50 kilograms of cocaine found in her storage unit and purse in August 2023. She was on federal supervised release at the time of the offense, according to prosecutors.

In November 2024, Baltimore Police announced the takedown of a drug trafficking group in an investigation they called Operation Tornado Alley. The operation led to the indictment of nearly 40 people.

The six-month investigation resulted in the seizure of 7 kilograms of cocaine, 3 kilograms of a fentanyl-heroin mixture, 110 pounds of cannabis, nearly 400,000 in cash, along with dozens of firearms and stolen cars.

Earlier this month, Baltimore city leaders announced the takedown of a drug trafficking ring that operated in South Baltimore.