Baltimore man charged with murder, arson in Elkridge death

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man is charged in the death of a man Friday in Elkridge, Howard County Police said.

Dennis Lee Graham, 38, is charged with second-degree murder, false imprisonment, and first-degree arson.

Officers responded at 10:30 a.m. to the home of 64-year-old James Sents at the 6000 block of Old Washington Road for a reported home invasion, where they found smoke coming from a bedroom and Sents dead inside, police said.

Police said Graham was arrested on the scene and later charged.

Investigators believe Graham broke into the home and assaulted Sents, and allegedly lit a small fire in a bedroom. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspect and victim knew each other, police said, and an investigation is ongoing.

Graham is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.