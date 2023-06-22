Baltimore man arrested for deadly May shooting

BALTIMORE - Police arrested a man for a murder in Southwest Baltimore in May.

Steven Gibson, 39, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nathaniel Mack.

Mack was shot and killed on May 6 in the 2100 block of Hollins Street.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.