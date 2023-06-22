Watch CBS News
Baltimore man arrested for deadly May shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police arrested a man for a murder in Southwest Baltimore in May.

Steven Gibson, 39, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nathaniel Mack.

Mack was shot and killed on May 6 in the 2100 block of Hollins Street.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

June 22, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

