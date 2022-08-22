Baltimore man, 61, killed in Glen Burnie bicycle crash

BALTIMORE -- A 61-year-old Baltimore man died in a bicycle crash last Friday in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County Police said Monday.

Police said an officer driving south on Route 10 approaching E. Furnace Branch Road encountered the crash scene. The officer allegedly performed CPR on the bicyclist until medics arrived, police said, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man was identified as Thomas Eric Siebert. Investigators believe he was traveling in the south shoulder of Route 10 when he suddenly turned left and was struck by a car.

The driver involved remained on the scene.

The Traffic Safety Section is investigating the crash.