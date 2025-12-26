Man killed, another injured after double shooting in Baltimore

A 34-year-old man was killed and a 57-year-old man was injured after a double shooting Friday night in Baltimore, according to police.

Police responded around 8:50 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Madison Street, where they found two men with multiple gunshot wounds.

A 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, while a 57-year-old man is in critical but stable condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

A look at Baltimore's crime

As of Friday, December 26, Baltimore police have responded to 133 homicides in 2025, compared to 190 at this point through 2024. There have also been 309 non-fatal shootings in Baltimore this year, compared to 405 last year.

The CBS News Gun Violence Tracker in Baltimore shows that within the past 12 months, there have been 439 people who have been shot, with 63 them between the ages of 30 to 34, which matches the age range of Friday's victim.

And, 292 shooting victims in Baltimore within the past 12 months are younger than 34 years old.