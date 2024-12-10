Luigi Mangione's murder charges of healthcare CEO sends shockwaves through Baltimore community

BALTIMORE -- From the moment former Gilman School valedictorian Luigi Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania and later charged in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York, the news has been buzzing in Baltimore's Roland Park community.

Mangione, who comes from a prominent Maryland family, is charged in the deadly shooting on December 4 outside the Hilton Midtown Hotel in Manhattan, New York.

"The scary thing is one of my neighbor's sons was in [Luigi Mangione's] class in Gilman," said Roland Park resident Sally Foster. "I talked to her and I think she's been talking to her son, I can't imagine what he's been feeling."

Mangione graduated from Gilman School, which is located in the Roland Park neighborhood, in 2016. He then attended the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania.

"I do grieve for [the victim's] family, and even [Luigi Mangione's] family, because it is a sad thing," Roland Park resident Sean Allen said. "When you make those decisions, you can't change it."

Mangione's family owns several country clubs, healthcare facilities and real estate companies in the Baltimore area. His cousin is Maryland Republican Delegate Nino Mangione.

Mangione's family is "devastated"

Weeks before Thompson's shooting, Mangione's mother reported him missing in San Francisco, according to reports from the San Francisco Standard.

Nino Mangione shared a statement on social media on behalf of the family.

"Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi's arrest," Nino Mangione said in a statement from the family. "We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved. We are devastated by this news."

What's next?

Mangione is still awaiting extradition to New York City after officially being charged in the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

He yelled out toward media as he was escorted into an Altoona, Pennsylvania, court on Tuesday, "This is completely unjust and an insult to the American people!"

Mangione was denied bail. During his hearing, the judge ruled Pennsylvania has 30 days to get a warrant from New York's governor to have Mangione extradited, according to CBS News.

Mangione's arrest

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Monday morning after a worker called police. Responding officers then identified him and took him into custody on gun and forgery charges.

In his New York arrest warrant, police say surveillance footage, a fake New Jersey driver's license, a ghost gun and silencer, as well as handwritten notes about the crime led to his charges in Thompson's death.