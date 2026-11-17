The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) has restored light rail service after an overhead wire failure disrupted access to downtown Baltimore for more than 24 hours.

The MTA said the overhead wire failure happened Monday afternoon between the Patapsco and Camden Yards stations, suspending train service and affecting passengers traveling to the Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Shuttle buses transported passengers between affected stations while crews worked overnight to make repairs and safely restore service.

The MTA said service returned to normal Tuesday after approximately 50 wires were damaged, affecting the system's overhead catenary lines. One light rail train also sustained damage.

T.J. Smith, the MTA's senior director of communications and marketing, called the disruption "significant" because it affected a busy Monday night in downtown Baltimore and had the potential to impact Tuesday morning's rush hour.

"Right now, we have a significant issue with the light rail, knowing there is a Ravens game tonight," Smith said Monday. "A lot of Ravens fans use MTA services to get down to the stadium."

On Tuesday, the MTA said Penn North Station was temporarily being bypassed after smoke was reported.