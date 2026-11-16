Light rail service into downtown Baltimore was suspended Monday afternoon, hours before the Ravens host the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium for Monday Night Football.

The Maryland Transit Administration said service was suspended between the Patapsco and Camden Yards stops, including the Hamburg Street stop.

Officials have not said what prompted the suspension, which comes as tens of thousands of fans are expected to attend Monday night's game.

The MTA said shuttle bus service is operating between Patapsco and Camden Yards to accommodate passengers affected by the disruption. Shuttle service will continue while emergency maintenance is underway, officials said.

MTA Express Shuttle buses will begin operating at 5:30 p.m. Monday, departing from the Timonium Fairgrounds, Lutherville, North Linthicum and Glen Burnie/Cromwell stops.

Passengers will be dropped off at the Camden station, in front of the MARC train platform curb.

The MTA is encouraging fans traveling to Monday's game to plan ahead and allow extra time for their commute into downtown Baltimore. Express shuttle service will continue for one hour after the game ends.