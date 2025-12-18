Baltimore librarian gives students a storybook "Polar Express" adventure

A Baltimore librarian is taking students on a storybook adventure with her "Polar Express" themed trolley.

Ms. Maze calls herself the "radical street librarian," though she turns into a conductor when students climb aboard her trolley.

She spent about a year repairing the trolley meant to take children on an adventure and get books into their hands.

"As a librarian, I've realized that some of the kids who need it most aren't able to access libraries," she said. "So, this is all part of our mobile outreach."

She said it's all about bringing a joyful energy to reading.

"When reading can sometimes be associated with classes, kids can start to see it as boring or get turned off by it," Ms. Maze said. "We want to bring the joy of reading and the adventure around the story."

"Polar Express" trolley visits Baltimore students

The Storybook Maze trolley plans to bring books directly to students in book deserts.

She brought the experience to students at Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle School in Baltimore Thursday. It had students traveling to another world.

"They're just into it," said Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle School Principal Joseph Eldridge. "When you do things like this to build a love for reading, it becomes more of an adventure. That's what I'm excited about for my students."

Eldridge said he appreciates Ms. Maze for this kind of investment in students.

"Your presence is what makes it really, really beautiful," he said. "I hope that the partners that come to contribute to our school see and feel the love that we have for them."

Phase 2 of Storybook Maze Trolley

Ms. Maze and her crew will welcome passengers in Cherry Hill and Brooklyn soon. The team is also fundraising to renovate the trolley into a full-scale book mobile.

"So, we can go around town like a little ice cream truck and give away books," Ms. Maze said.