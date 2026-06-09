Arrest of Baltimore Safe Streets worker has city leaders defending vetting process

The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) says there is an intensive vetting process for people who work within Safe Streets, Baltimore's violence-prevention organization.

The arrest of Safe Streets worker Antoine Burton, 51, following a shooting on Sunday angered city leaders, including Mayor Brandon Scott, who called the actions "a disgrace."

Burton was ordered to remain in jail without bond on Tuesday, as he faces charges of attempted murder, assault, and gun crimes.

Baltimore Police said Burton shot a 40-year-old man twice Sunday evening in a Park Heights gas station parking lot.

"This individual's actions are a disgrace," Scott said. "He has failed to live up to our standards for frontline community violence intervention staff and violated the trust that is at the very core of what makes violence intervention work overwhelmingly successful. "Nobody should ever resort to violence to resolve conflict, especially someone tasked with promoting peace."

How Burton was hired by Safe Streets

MONSE and Safe Streets officials told CBS News Baltimore that Burton's name was brought to the organization from the community because he was respected by neighbors, particularly young people.

Safe Streets, a division of MONSE, said all employees also go through a background check and then a trial run working in community intervention before they are hired.

Stefanie Mavronis, the director of MONSE, said a person's prior criminal record is considered, but it is not a deterrent from being hired. She also said they prefer there is distance from past crimes and that all employees go through a background check monthly.

"We're devastated to get that news," Mavronis said. "We need people who can walk the walk and talk the talk in that sense, who have that background, but who have been reformed in that and who have committed their lives to a different way. Again, we're never going to let one incident overshadow the work so many men and women are doing as part of this program."

Burton was indicted in federal court in 2020 for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was placed on three-year probation in January 2024. He was also convicted of other charges, including robbery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

He began working for Safe Streets on March 31, 2025, at the Belvedere location, which is operated by LifeBridge Health's Center for Hope. He is currently on leave without pay.

LifeBridge Health is "deeply disappointed"

In a statement, LifeBridge Health said it is disappointed and concerned by the allegations.

"We are deeply disappointed and concerned by the serious allegations involving a member of our Safe Streets team, which are completely inconsistent with our mission, our values, and the standards we expect from our community violence intervention workers," LifeBridge Health stated.

LifeBridge Health said Burton has been a great mentor for young people.

"I know him fairly well, as much as you can get to know a coworker," said James Dixon, the Community Violence Intervention Programs Manager for LifeBridge Health. "I think it's important to remember this incident did happen on his off day outside of work and things of that nature, but he did have a lot of respect from the community and the young people in the community."

Video shows shooting outside convenience store

Court documents say Burton and another man got into a fight inside of the gas station's convenience store on Sunday, June 7.

Security video obtained by CBS News Baltimore shows a man, who appears to be Burton, following someone out of the store, aiming and firing a handgun twice.

The victim, who is a 40-year-old man, was shot in the leg and back, according to court records. He ran from the gas station to another store and was bleeding, according to investigators. The victim is expected to survive.

Burton was arrested near his home. Police said officers recovered a handgun, a "plant substance," and a phone.

Because of prior convictions, which include federal gun charges, Burton is prohibited from owning a firearm. He was in the final year of federal probation at the time of the shooting. Investigators said the handgun was stolen in court documents.

Burton is due back in court in July.

City leaders discuss violence in Baltimore

Last week, Mayor Scott acknowledged a decrease in homicides after reporting eight in May. This is the first time there have been single digit homicide numbers in May in five decades.

Since Thursday, at least 12 people were shot and injured, and two people killed in shootings in the city.

Mavronis said she does not want this situation to overshadow the work Safe Streets does every day.

"In some ways this is a setback," Mavronis said. "We're not going to let it define the work and we're not going to let it overshadow the work that has impact that the safe streets staff are doing each day."