Baltimore leaders trying to prevent portion of state-funding for road repairs from being cut

BALTIMORE -- To keep roads and other infrastructure in top shape, Baltimore relies on state funding called "Highway User Revenue.*

But in the latest state budget, that funding is getting cut.

The cut is part of the Department of Transportation's solution to addressing their more than $3 billion shortfall.

It would be a reduction of about $35 million a year in funding, according to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

Scott says that there are a lot of roads that won't be fixed, and Baltimore City is on the hook for all repairs and rehab.

Because of that, it gets a larger allocation of Highway User Revenue, or HUR, which is revenue from taxes and fees that the Maryland Department of Transportation collects.

"We are, Baltimore, the only jurisdiction in the state responsible for the maintenance of all of our roads, bridges and an interstate in I-83," Mayor Scott said.

But in the newly proposed state budget, approved by the state Senate this week, that money is going down.

In September, HUR funding is set to be more than $394 million for the whole state.

But in the proposed budget, by September 2025, that could go down by nearly $100 million.

"There is no more asphalt to be kicked down the road," Mayor Scott said.

Scott, along with other city leaders, are now pushing to get the funding restored.

"This will halt our progress for Baltimore overall," Scott said.

Transportation Director Corren Johnson says the cut threatens nearly 200 miles of roads throughout the city.

It will prevent the city from making funding matches to get federal dollars for projects.

"To create this inclusive and equitable economy, here in Baltimore, the largest and economic generator for Maryland, with the port, we need investment," Johnson said. "We need to put people, put their infrastructure, put their quality of life first."

Mayor Scott says over the years, the city has already been seeing less HUR funding.

The damage is already hitting the city's pocketbooks by taking out MDOT loans.

"This year alone, we're projected to pay over $14 million in debt service on these bonds, meaning the state is literally making money off the cuts to Highway User Revenue," Scott said.

The state budget is now in the hands of the House of Delegates who will announce their budget plans on Friday.